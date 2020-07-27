Investigation links meat giant JBS to Amazon deforestation

New evidence appears to show that a driver working for the world’s largest meatpacker, JBS, was involved in transporting cattle from a farm that was sanctioned for illegal deforestation to another farm that directly supplies the company. Photographs from the social media account of truck driver Alessandro Ale taken in July 2019 and uncovered by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, The Guardian and Reporter Brasil show him driving a vehicle bearing the JBS logo in a convoy through the south of the Amazon before dropping off about 250 cattle. “Working with good fellas is always a joyful ride,” he captioned a picture on Facebook in Portuguese. JBS, which sources cattle from the Amazon, has annual revenues of $50 billion and slaughters almost 35,000 cattle a day in Brazil alone. Its beef exports to mainland Europe increased by a fifth in recent years. Cattle firms in Brazil like JBS, Minerva and Marfrig maintain that they are doing everything they can to ensure their supply chain does not include cattle raised on illegally deforested land. But they add that they cannot monitor indirect suppliers that raise cattle to be sold to direct suppliers for fattening. While the world’s retailers and food producers have so far accepted these assurances, they may face challenges in light of the new evidence. The owner of Fazenda Estrela do Aripuanã, the farm where Ale said he picked up the “skinny” or unfattened cattle, was fined 2.2 million reais ($420,000) for destroying a swath of the Amazon rainforest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

