What funds are needed to prevent another pandemic? Just 2% of COVID-19’s estimated cost

COVID-19 will cost the world trillions of dollars. But the cost of preventing a future pandemic could be as little as 2% of that cost, an opinion piece published in the journal Science found. The disease has claimed nearly 650,000 lives so far, of which about 147,000 are in the U.S. alone. As world leaders announce packages running into billions if not trillions of dollars, the estimate suggests that a humbler sum could keep humans from falling prey to another epidemiological disaster. COVID-19 has already cost the world economy $2.6 trillion and is expected to wipe out $5 trillion in GDP this year. The authors of the research-based opinion piece say the total damages could reach $16 trillion. However, spending between $20 billion and $30 billion every year to stem deforestation, curb the wildlife trade, and closely monitor zoonotic disease outbreaks would make a huge difference. If one also takes into account the carbon benefits, the net cost could be as low as $18 billion annually, the authors noted. A market where bushmeat was being sold in Laos. Image by Rhett A. Butler for Mongabay. Zoonotic diseases that jump from animals to humans are a persistent threat to humans, from the 2003 SARS outbreak to the more recent outbreaks of Ebola. But the COVID-19 crisis has surpassed these outbreaks not just in the number of deaths but the economic destruction it has unleashed as well. What is worrying scientists is that such diseases are emerging more frequently in recent decades.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

