For the Amazon’s only wild dog, deforestation is a very real threat

It’s a warm May morning in 2015, and beneath a chorus of birds and insects, a small gray-brown dog plops down in front of a camera perched in the Amazon rainforest. Long-bodied and muscular, at first glance the dog looks a bit more like a weasel than your neighborhood golden retriever. But there’s something endearingly familiar about its clumsy pose, the way its ears flick back and forth, the lively set of its eyes as it glances into the camera. Yet unlike man’s best friend, you could live your entire life in the Amazon and never see this canine: Atelocynus microtis, the short-eared dog. A short-eared dog pauses before a camera trap in the Amazon rainforest. Camera traps, which trigger remotely, have provided an unprecedented new look into this elusive canine. Image by Mark Abrahams. The video is one of more than 300 records of the short-eared dog gathered in a new paper in the journal Royal Society Open Science, which provides fresh insight into the distribution of this rare species —found only in the Amazon rainforest — and the threats it faces from human activity. Based on predicted deforestation rates for the coming decades, the research finds that at least 30% of the short-eared dog’s current habitat, which stretches across Amazonian Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, could be lost or sharply degraded as soon as 2027. In some places, that loss could be higher than 60%. “The short-eared dog plays an important role in this large ecosystem, in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

