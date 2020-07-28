On World Tiger Day, let’s recommit to the goal of doubling wild tiger populations by 2022 (commentary)

The goal set 10 years ago to double the number of wild tigers by 2022 remains one of the most ambitious conservation goals ever for a single species. Currently home to the vast majority of the world’s remaining tigers, well-resourced protected areas are a cornerstone of this goal. Tigers are a conservation-dependent species and the persistence of tigers relies on well-funded and well-protected conservation areas. Investing in ‘tiger protected areas’ helps protect globally-important ecosystems including some of Asia’s last wilderness. These areas contain a wealth of critically important goods and ecosystem services that tens of millions of people rely on, from mitigating climate change and regulating freshwater to reducing the impact of natural disasters and improving the health of local people. But as COVID-19 has severely impacted so many people, communities and countries around the world, it also threatens to undermine the ability of protected areas to conserve tigers, due to budget cuts and a changing role for the rangers who are at the forefront of managing protected areas. Led by WWF Tigers Alive Initiative, a recent survey of 77 staff across more than 40 protected areas in tiger range countries highlights the problems currently facing tiger protected areas. Tiger in Kanha National Park, India. Photo courtesy of Ola Jennersten / WWF-Sweden. Tiger conservation budgets are being cut Almost half of respondents in the survey indicated that their budget for managing protected areas had already been reduced, compared to pre-COVID levels. Most concerning is that three-quarters of respondents were pessimistic…This article was originally published on Mongabay

