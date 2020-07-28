We need a green life support plan (commentary)

If COVID-19 has taught us one thing, it is that we need a green life support plan that enables the private and public sectors to finance conservation of the natural capital resources that underpin our economy. Worldwide, our current approach to conservation depends heavily upon some combination of informal tourism revenues, periodic government support, and, in the developing world, occasional donor support. Instead of relying upon these ad-hoc funding approaches, we need to standardize funding for the conservation, protection and restoration of the natural capital our planet and our societies depend upon for our livelihoods. We need to make such financing methodical and systemic throughout key sectors of our global economies. We live together on one planet, with the same oceans and the same dirt under our toes. We all depend on Earth’s magnificent biodiversity, as well as the services that nature provides, like clean water and air. This natural capital provides life’s necessities, shelters us, and, more often than we realize, secures the foundations of our economy. Because of the foundation of natural capital that we depend upon — that is currently eroding rapidly as we are living in a house whose foundation is being washed out sea — investors, businesses, civil society, and governments must find a way to fund this natural capital infrastructure systematically. In short, we need a green life support plan to conserve the nature we depend upon. The response to COVID-19 should be the beginning of a transition to a green economy, to transform…This article was originally published on Mongabay

