What makes a Sumatran tiger different? Candid Animal Cam heads to southeast Asia

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we’re meeting the smallest tiger subspecies on Earth: the Sumatran tiger. The magnificent but critically endangered Sumatran tiger is native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Compared to other subspecies of tiger, the Sumatran tiger has a darker orange color in its fur and stripes that are closer together. This color pattern allows them to blend into their habitat. They prefer tropical forest with dense understory cover, freshwater swamp forests and peat swamps. They strongly avoid forests near human settlements. Unfortunately, their habitat has been drastically reduced by clearing for oil palm plantations, coal mining operations and road construction. Roads not only fragment tiger habitat, but they also escalate human-tiger conflicts and open access to illegal logging and poachers. Poaching poses a significant threat to their survival. Tigers are illegally traded for tiger farms, body parts and to supply the traditional medicinal use in Asia. Due to this, fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers are estimated to remain in the wild. Protecting tigers and their habitat means many other species like rhinos, orangutans, and elephants will be protected too as they live in the same forests in Sumatra. Watch the video to learn more about this species! Special thanks to Panthera and Dr Matthew Luskin for sharing their camera trap footage with us. Dr Luskin conducts wildlife sampling in Southeast Asia to study the impacts of oil palm plantations on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

