Burning down the house? Enviva’s giant U.S. wood pellet plants gear up

The handfuls of wood pellets and green sleeves seen here are part of a biomass industry-supported PR campaign claiming that burning wood to produce energy is carbon neutral. But recent studies show that burning biomass produces more CO2 per kilowatt hour than coal. Photo credit: #ODF on Visual hunt / CC BY. When biomass manufacturer Enviva completes its two newest U.S. Gulf Coast plants on opposite sides of the Alabama-Mississippi state line, likely by 2021, they will be the largest “biomass for energy” manufacturing plants on the planet. Every year, the two factories will grind the equivalent of a hundred square miles of forest into 2.7 million metric tons of combustible wood pellets, to be burned at former coal plants in Europe and Asia — with all the resulting carbon released into the atmosphere. These U.S. biomass plants, and the wood pellets they churn out, will thrive atop a shaky Jenga tower of political, economic and environmental paradoxes, according to environmentalists. Unable to compete with carbon fuels like coal or natural gas on price, Enviva’s wood pellet plants will stay afloat because of direct and implicit subsidies coming from the European Union, whose members agreed to derive 32% of their energy from renewables by 2030 — a category that they deemed to include biomass. The EU endorsed this policy even though recent science has shown unequivocally that wood pellets release more CO2 even than coal. Manufacturing sites like those in the U.S. Southeast transform trees — growing in biodiverse forests…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay