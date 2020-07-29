First jaguar caught on camera in both Belize and Guatemala highlights need for transboundary conservation

An adult male jaguar nicknamed “Short-Tail” (due to his partially missing tail) was caught on camera in both Belize and Guatemala, making him the first individual confirmed to cross the international boundary between the two countries. Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) scientists published their observation in CATnews, the newsletter of the Cat Specialist Group, a component of the Species Survival Commission of the IUCN. The researchers say this finding highlights the importance of international, transboundary collaboration to study and protect jaguars. Short Tail in Belize in 2014. Image courtesy of Marcella Kelly/WCS. Jaguars (Panthera onca) are listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List. According to the big cat conservation NGO Panthera, the species may be elevated to “vulnerable” in the coming year. Jaguars are threatened by habitat loss, deforestation, loss of prey, and illegal hunting. Driven by demand in China, jaguars’ fangs, claws, heads and genitals are trafficked for use in traditional Chinese medicine and as ornaments. Ayahuasca tourism drives some trafficking of jaguar parts in South America. Short-Tail photo-capture events in (a) Belize 2009 (b) Guatemala 2013 , and (c) Belize 2014. Photos courtesy of M. Kelly (a) and (c); R. García-Anleu (b) via (García-Anleu et al. 2020). Short-Tail was first photographed in Belize in 2009 with his whole tail and then with most of it missing (for unknown reasons) in 2011. He was caught on camera trap in Guatemala in 2013 and then returned to Belize in 2014. But it wasn’t until a conference in 2018 that researchers realized…This article was originally published on Mongabay

