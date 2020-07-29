Indigenous Ashaninka launch fundraiser to help Amazon neighbors amid pandemic

“We can live three, four, five years in the forest, in our territory, until the pandemic is over, because we prepared ourselves for this,” says Francisco Piyãko, a leader of the Ashaninka Indigenous group in Brazil’s Acre state. “But if our neighbors are not well, we won’t be.” Driven by this philosophy, the Ashaninka launched a fundraising campaign in early July to encourage food production in communities near the Kampa do Rio Amônia Indigenous Territory in Acre. The “Ashaninka for the Peoples of the Forest” campaign plans to raise 1 million reais (nearly $200,000) to distribute food, farming tools and fishing gear to 1,800 local families, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous. It has no deadline: it will end when the pandemic ends. “We know very clearly that this disease will not end in a month or two because they are still discussing vaccines and treatment,” Francisco Piyãko says. “What we want is for these families to get stronger and find a way to not depend on food aid because that won’t do it. We have to take advantage of this crisis and think that we’ll have a stock of food in our plantations in the future. We are concerned with a long-term process.” In addition to increasing their neighbors’ food security, the Ashaninka also want to prevent people from going to Marechal Thaumaturgo, the nearest town, where 150 of the population of 18,000 have been infected by the new coronavirus. Health care facilities are poor in the region, with no medium-…This article was originally published on Mongabay

