Podcast: Hellbenders, super-spreaders, and other salamanders face uncertain futures

Hellbenders are North America’s largest salamanders, living in rivers and growing to an incredible length of over two feet. Eastern newts are tiny and terrestrial, but both are susceptible to a fungal pathogen called Bsal. While Bsal has yet to make an appearance in the global hotspot of salamander diversity that is North America, it has wreaked havoc on populations in Europe, so biologists worry its impact could be even worse if it does. Eastern newts’ susceptibility to Bsal coupled with their notable mobility mean they could act as “super-spreaders” of Bsal if the fungus ever gets to North America. For hellbenders, which are already listed as endangered and suffer from habitat degradation, a new pathogen is hardly good news. Podcast host Mike DiGirolamo speaks with Dr. Becky Hardman from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and Dr. Anna Longo of the University of Florida about these fascinating and unique species, and they discuss what is being done to prepare for a Bsal invasion that some experts say is inevitable. Listen here: Subscribe to Mongabay’s podcasts for free on Android, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, RSS, Castbox, Pocket Casts, via Pandora and Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts: just search for the Mongabay Newscast. Or listen to all of our podcast episodes via the Mongabay website here on the podcast homepage. Or listen via our free podcast app for iPhones and iPads, now available for download at the Apple Store, here. Eastern hellbenders can grow longer than two feet, making them North America’s largest salamander. Photo courtesy of Freshwaters Illustrated/Dave Herasimtschuk/USDA.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay