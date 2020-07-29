Sri Lanka’s hourglass frog is only an hourglass frog 77% of the time

HORTON PLAINS, Sri Lanka — Is an hourglass frog still an hourglass frog if it doesn’t have the distinctive marking on its back that gives it its name? That’s one of the interesting questions thrown up by a recent study that looks at, among other things, the various forms of a species of hourglass frog found only in Sri Lanka. Taruga eques, also known as the montane hourglass tree frog or Günther’s whipping frog, was described in 1858 and inhabits high-elevation forests, including in Horton Plains National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Like other amphibians on this Indian Ocean island, no studies have ever been carried out into the physical variations, or polymorphism, in individuals of the species — an omission that researchers Praneeth Silva and Dharshani Mahaulpatha sought to address with their study. They looked at nearly 500 hourglass frogs from both inside Horton Plains and outside, as well as other frogs from the same region between January and November 2017. Their subsequent findings are that there’s considerable variation between individuals within the same species. Only 77% of the hourglass frogs found inside the national park had a pattern that could be considered a distinct hourglass shape, while the rest ranged from an “aberrant” shape to not having an hourglass pattern at all (11%). A juvenile hourglass tree frog (Taruga eques) from Sri Lanka’s central montane forests, featuring a deviant hourglass pattern. Image courtesy of Praneeth Silva. Distinct hourglass pattern Outside the park, the variations were more pronounced:…This article was originally published on Mongabay

