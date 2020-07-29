Upgrade of Indonesian palm oil certification falls short, observers say

JAKARTA — An Indonesian government scheme to certify sustainable palm oil doesn’t do enough to protect human rights or the environment, and needs to accommodate input from Indigenous and forest communities, activists say. The government is currently drafting the implementing regulations for the Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) scheme, which should have been issued in mid-April but have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even that delay hasn’t been sufficient to address the various shortcomings of the ISPO and the values at its core — the principles and criteria, or P&C — according to an analysis of the drafts by the U.K.-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) and its Indonesian partner, Kaoem Telapak. Among their key findings: that social safeguards, especially for Indigenous peoples’ rights, have been omitted; and that secondary forest continues to be overlooked as a type of natural landscape that warrants protection. “The P&C still do not accommodate human rights aspects, including the right of indigenous peoples and local communities to Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC),” the report says. It adds, “If the standards are already bad, how will implementation fare?” A woman collects oil palm fruit on an oil palm estate in southern Papua. Image by Albertus Vembrianto for Mongabay and The Gecko Project. Conflicts between companies and Indigenous communities Observers have been making similar critiques of the ISPO since it was rolled out in 2011 in an attempt by the government and industry to decouple the reputation of palm oil from the issues…This article was originally published on Mongabay

