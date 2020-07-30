Anticipated new restrictions on wildlife trade in Vietnam fall short of a ban

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — On July 23, after several months of anticipation within Vietnam’s conservation community, the government released a new directive on managing the wildlife trade in the country. The directive’s key provisions include an order to stop the already-illegal activities of “importing living or dead wild animals, eggs, larvae, parts and derivatives of wild animals … until there is further direction from the Prime Minister or there is permission by the Prime Minister in special circumstances.” Additionally, it calls for the elimination of markets that facilitate the illegal wildlife trade. The directive does exclude “aquatic species for production and processing for food and animal feed.” Vietnam is a major hub for both domestic and international wildlife trafficking, and this directive could have far-reaching implications. “WWF-Vietnam are very pleased to see the issuance of this Prime Ministerial Directive in relation to improving control of the trade of wild animals in Vietnam,” said Benjamin Rawson, conservation and program development director of WWF-Vietnam. “While there have been directives which contain some similar language in the past in relation to controlling the hunting, trade and consumption of wildlife, this has, until recently, been an issue of biodiversity conservation.” Earlier this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc tasked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with drafting a ban on wildlife trade and consumption in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, linking the issue with public health and the economy. Although science has not confirmed the exact origin of the virus behind…This article was originally published on Mongabay

