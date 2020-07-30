Does coconut oil really threaten more species than palm oil? No, it doesn’t. (commentary)

You may have recently come across an article titled “Coconut oil production threatens five times more species than palm oil—new findings” (or maybe you have come across a similar article here, here at Mongabay, or here). Some commentators have complained about the fact that the author, Erik Meijaard, receives funding from the palm oil industry, but we all approach issues with our own biases. I happen to be a big fan of coconuts—I earn my livelihood from them and, more importantly, I have seen how critical this crop is to some of the world’s poorest farmers. I am also passionate about forest conservation, which was the focus of the first half of my professional life. Therefore, when I came across this recent article, the fundamental flaws in its analysis were too much for me to ignore. I’d like to share with you what I saw. The first thing to know is that the well-respected International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), maintains a list of threatened species throughout the world, and reasons why each species was added to the list. Oil palm is mentioned as a factor that has threatened 321 species while coconuts are mentioned as a factor that has threatened 66 species. Contrary to the title of the above-mentioned article, according to the IUCN, palm oil production has actually threatened five times more species than coconuts! Coconut delivery. Image courtesy of CocoAsenso. It may come as a surprise to learn that Meijaard relies on this same IUCN data…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay