Goldminers overrun Amazon indigenous lands as COVID-19 surges

Illegal mining within the Munduruku Indigenous Territory, 12 May, 2020.. The earth along this Amazon stream is torn up by heavy duty earthmoving equipment, expensive machinery clearly not acquired by the miners, but likely supplied by wealthy elite land grabbers. Image © Marcos Amend/Greenpeace. Thousands of miners in search of gold within Brazil’s Amazon Indigenous Territories (TIs) and Conservation Units (UCs), are illegally clearing forests and polluting rivers at an alarming rate in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — more than 88,000 Brazilians are dead of the pandemic, with more than 430,000 cases reported in the Amazon as of 28 July. As the miners wreak havoc on the environment and terrestrial and aquatic biodiversity, they also act as potential vectors for the coronavirus, which has already infected at least 14,647 indigenous people and caused 269 deaths on indigenous lands, according to a report by the Socioenvironmental Institute (ISA), a Brazilian NGO. Some indigenous people have even been pressured, or coerced via death threats, to provide labor to carry out this illegal activity, ISA says. Earlier this month, Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão stated that indigenous people should be “more integrated” into society — an assimilation agenda often voiced by President Jair Bolsonaro. The Vice President claimed, without offering evidence, that thousands of indigenous people contracted the coronavirus when they traveled to cities to collect assistance benefits or to shop, and not due to the illegal invasion of miners. The Amazon gold rush has been exacerbated by the country’s greatly weakened…This article was originally published on Mongabay

