How long does it take to get to Mars – and why is it so difficult?

From BBC

Why are there so many attempts to get to Mars at the moment?

Nasa’s Mars Perseverance Rover is due to launch on 30th July from Florida.

Lift-off of Perseverance is timed for the start of a two-hour window that opens at 07:50 local time (12:50 BST; 11:50 GMT).

It’s after United Arab Emirate’s Hope satellite was despatched and China successfully launched its first rover mission to the Red Planet in previous weeks.

Well, summer 2020 is a popular time for missions to the red planet because of the way the planets align.

But how far away is Mars? Why should we go to Mars? And why is landing on Mars known as the “seven minutes of terror”?

Here BBC Science Correspondent Laura Foster explains how long it takes to get there and why it’s so difficult.

Video by Megan Fisher, Terry Saunders and Laura Foster