How many Mars missions have been successful?

From BBC

It’s often said that about half of all missions to Mars have failed. But getting a more precise figure for successful and unsuccessful Mars shots is more complicated than it sounds.

If it was all just down to basic maths, working out the percentages of successful and unsuccessful Mars missions would be simple.

But it’s complicated by how we define success and failure.

For instance: a few years ago we learned that the British-built Beagle 2 probe – which failed to phone home after plunging through the Martian atmosphere on 25 December 2003 – had actually reached the surface intact.

Images from Nasa’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter suggested that one of the four spacecraft “petals”, on which the solar panels were mounted, failed to open. This prevented the deployment of its antenna – and the possibility of communication with Earth.

Considering that other lander missions have ended up as wreckage and scorch marks on the surface, should Beagle 2 get some recognition for getting down in one piece?

Whatever you may think, there are some who consider it partially successful.

Or, let’s take the USSR’s Mars-3 lander. On 2 December 1971, it became the first spacecraft to land softly on Mars. The plucky Soviet probe then started to transmit an image to jubilant ground controllers.

But after about two minutes on the Martian surface, its systems went dead. The nasty dust storm raging at the time might have been the culprit.

Some scientists think the dust may have caused an electrical discharge that damaged the lander’s communications equipment.

Despite the name Mars-3, the Soviet Union had launched Mars-1M, 2MV, 2M, 2 and 3MS before they struck “lucky”.

Mars-3: success or failure? There’s no universal agreement.

Then there’s another factor: what exactly do we mean by a Mars mission? In 1988, the Soviet Union launched two probes