Photos:In search of Sri Lanka’s vanishing tuskers

My love and passion for the wild elephants of Sri Lanka run deep within my veins, as deep as my love for photography. Big males known as “tuskers” are a sight to behold in the wild. When he steps out of the forest canopy and into the sunlight, he strides along the plains like a colossus exuding absolute confidence and dominance over all before him. The female elephants rumble and trumpet in excitement, and the other males move away in fear. The tusker truly is the king of the Sri Lankan wilderness. Gajaba is the largest wild tusker in Sri Lanka. He towers above other elephants and stands an estimated 3.1 meters (10 feet) at the shoulder. Sadly, he comes from a region where there is no more viable habitat left. As he and other elephants move from forest patch to forest patch, they are constantly chased, attacked and harassed by angry farmers. Their remaining forests have been sold off to private companies for various large-scale agricultural projects, resulting in increased conflicts with the local farmers. Image by Rajiv Welikala. Throughout the years, Sri Lanka’s wild tusked males have been gradually diminishing for a variety of reasons. For several centuries, the elephants of Sri Lanka have been prized, and hence, many were exported to neighboring kingdoms. Tuskers were highly valued as beasts of war and considered culturally significant. During colonial times, elephants were widely considered vermin and were killed by the thousands for sport and pleasure. Tuskers were an especially…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay