Amazonia’s people domesticated crops on ‘forest islands’ 10,000 years ago: Study

Amazonia, with its towering trees, bright birds, pink dolphins and mysterious big cats, has been painted as the quintessential wilderness, an exuberant and endless landscape that evolved beyond the touch of a cultivating human hand. But in recent years, researchers began finding evidence that says otherwise. Bit by bit, a new picture of a long-established interrelationship between wild Amazonia and humankind has emerged. Recently, new evidence was unearthed showing that early Amazon inhabitants domesticated and grew crops more than 10,000 years ago, transforming a part of what is today southwest Amazonia into an “archipelago” of fertile “forest islands” dotting the grassy savanna. The region, in what is today northern Bolivia, is now thought to represent one of the world’s earliest centers of crop domestication, according to a recently published study in Nature. Forest islands from above in the Llanos de Moxos savanna, Bolivia. Photo by Umberto Lombardo. Scientists have found four far-flung locations around the world where they say crops were first domesticated, around 11,000 years ago. Rice was cultivated in China; potatoes and quinoa in the Andes; grains and pulses in the Middle East; and beans, squash and maize in Mesoamerica. “This research helps us to prove Southwest Amazonia is likely the fifth,” Jose Iriarte, a study author from the University of Exeter, said in a statement. The 4,700 artificial forest islands, believed to be built gradually by humans, speckle the seasonally flooded Llanos de Moxos savanna in northern Bolivia. When the region floods, these islands remain above the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

