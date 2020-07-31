Double blow to Colombian Amazon and Indigenous groups from armed militants, COVID-19

In March 2020, as Bogota’s coronavirus quarantine began, a white smog hung over the city, coming from fires burning in Nukak National Nature Reserve, nearly 400 kilometers, or 250 miles, away. Jenny Cueto is the head of the 855,000-hectare (2.1-million-acre) Nukak National Nature Reserve, which lies in Colombia’s Amazon and is home to one of the world’s last remaining nomadic tribes, the Nukak. In a telephone interview with Mongabay, Cueto said former members of the disbanded rebel group FARC had turned hostile toward the administrators of Colombia’s national parks and were now exploiting the areas. “They started to encourage the growing of coca,” Cueto said. “Then they threatened us and said we couldn’t go back inside. They robbed us of our [work] items, a boat and a motor. From that moment we haven’t returned.” FARC, or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, signed a historic peace accord with the Colombian government in 2016 that also made a special inclusion for rural development and protecting natural areas. But the government hasn’t been able to occupy the vacuum left by FARC and the lucrative illegal economies it controlled, including growing coca, the raw ingredient for cocaine. These were taken over by other illegal groups, including former FARC rebels who refused to demobilize as part of the peace accord. Colombia’s environment minister, Ricardo Lozano, says 70% of deforestation in the country stems from illegal activities, for which he blames the former FARC rebels and other illegal groups. Experts say fires are used to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

