Endangered and endemic: Madagascar’s lemurs susceptible to coronavirus infection

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — The possibility of lemurs contracting COVID-19 is worrying Madagascar’s scientific and conservation community. Members sounded the alarm in the days following the country’s state of health emergency declaration in March, setting up an emergency unit designed to strengthen the protection of these animals, which are national emblems. As of July 31, Madagascar has confirmed 10,868 human cases of COVID-19 and 106 deaths. An April 2020 study preprinted online prior to peer review shows that the protein and genetic structure of the angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 (ACE2) receptors in certain species of lemurs is very similar to that of humans. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, binds to this enzyme to infect host cells. Visitors and lemurs in Reniala Private Reserve in Mahajanga, in northwestern Madagascar. Image by Rivonala Razafison. Susceptibility by species There are 107 lemur species, and they live almost exclusively in Madagascar. As of this month, the IUCN Red List now classifies 103 of them, 96%, as threatened with extinction; of these, 33, or almost 31%, are critically endangered. The resemblance between lemurs’ ACE2 receptor and those in humans varies by species. For example, according to the April study, the largest lemur, the indri (Indri indri), the blue-eyed black lemur (Eulemur flavifrons), and the Coquerel’s sifaka (Propithecus coquereli) have a very similar receptor to that of humans. All three species are critically endangered. According to Fidisoa Rasambainarivo, a conservation medicine expert at Mahaliana, a wildlife laboratory and research center in Antananarivo, this means that if these species…This article was originally published on Mongabay

