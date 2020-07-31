Guardians of Mexico’s community forests confront climate change

In some Indigenous languages, two words are just not enough to convey everything encompassed by the phrase “climate change.” Alejo López, who speaks one of the varieties of Chinantec that is spoken in Mexico’s Oaxaca state, told Mongabay Latam that he refers to climate change with a longer phrase: “Ni ka li seen ja lee ee lï´ mïï hui´.” In English, these words mean, “We conserve what we have, and we make good use of our forest, our water and our air.” The Chinantec people living in the Sierra Juárez mountain range in Oaxaca refer to themselves as tsa ju jmí’, which means “people of the old word.” Their tonal language is mostly spoken, but a few years ago, López began to learn its written form. Community organization and involvement are both keys to facing the infestations that affect trees. Image courtesy of the Union of Zapotec and Chinantec Forestry Communities (UZACHI) of the Sierra Juárez. The Chinantec language is far from being López’s only area of expertise. Like many of his neighbors in Santiago Comaltepec, Oaxaca, he also knows about trees and community organization. He is the president of the administrative council of the Union of Zapotec and Chinantec Forestry Communities (UZACHI). Years ago, according to López, rain was almost constant in the forest. “It used to rain for most of the year, but now a lot has changed. Just this year, already, it has almost been a month without rain. That is due to deforestation,” López said. López’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

