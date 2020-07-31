Kaavan, a Sri Lankan elephant living in captivity in a Pakistani zoo to be set free

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Kaavan, a 35-year-old male elephant (Elephas maximus maximus), is finally set to end his captivity inside a poorly maintained zoo in Pakistan after a historic court order on May 22 by the Islamabad High Court. The court ruled that the elephant be relocated from the Islamabad Zoo (previously known as Marghazar Zoo) to a sanctuary where he can roam free. As Pakistan does not have a suitable place for the elephant to be released, Pakistani authorities selected an elephant sanctuary in Cambodia to be Kaavan’s new home. Born in 1985, Sri Lanka offered Kaavan to Pakistan to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. This custom has drawn criticism because it deprives elephants of the right to live freely. In 1990, Kaavan did get a mate named Saheli. But after Saheli’s death in 2012, Kaavan grew lonely and became known as “Pakistan’s loneliest elephant.” Soon, he began showing signs of boredom, lethargy, stress, and, later, aggression, leading his keepers to chain him briefly. Based on reports that the elephant was kept in less-than-ideal conditions, activists around the world, including the pop icon Cher, campaigned for Kaavan’s release beginning in 2016. A petition demanding that Kaavan be freed was signed by more than 400,000 people from around the world. In late May 2020, a Pakistan court ruled that Kaavan be released from the zoo to the delight of animal rights activists. The Cambodian elephant sanctuary is home to dozens of elephants rescued from captivity, and experts consider…This article was originally published on Mongabay

