No choice: Why communities in Paraguay are cutting down forests to survive

This story is a collaboration between La Nación and Mongabay Latam. It is the fourth installment of a five-part series on illegal deforestation for marijuana production in eastern Paraguay. Read the first, second and third parts. SAN JOSÉ CRISTAL, Paraguay — Claro Morel Domínguez lives in San José Cristal near Caazapá National Park in the Caazapá Department of eastern Paraguay. Morel is 64 years old and remembers how in the 1970s the region was almost entirely covered with impenetrable forest. But as time passed, the forest disappeared to make room for agricultural land like soybean fields. Morel said many residents also left the area and the few that remain have no legal alternative but to rent their land to Brazilian landowners for soybean cultivation. "Why lie about it?" Morel said. "I have 16 hectares next to the park and I rent them out like everyone does. They pay us 15,000,000 Paraguayan guaraní [$2,160] per harvest, while if we planted any other crop we'd barely get 1,500,000 guaraní [$216]." Poverty characterizes most rural communities in eastern Paraguay. Image by Pánfilo Leguizamón. Morel said his children, all adults, are among those who have left the area "to seek better opportunities." But Morel hopes one day they will return to the land where they grew up. Lack of opportunities Morel's is a common story in this part of Paraguay. Data from the General Directorate of Statistics, Surveys and Censuses (Dirección General de Encuestas, Estadísticas y Censos) report 56% of the country's population lived…

