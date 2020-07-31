Ornithologists discover more rare hornbills than thought on Philippine island

MANILA — As a rare species of endemic hornbills disappeared from island after island in the Philippines, ornithologists pinned their hopes on Negros: a little-surveyed island in the center of the Philippine archipelago, whose remaining forest areas could potentially hide a population never before seen or recorded by experts. This year, their speculations were confirmed: a recent study led by leading Filipino ornithologist Lisa Paguntalan proved that thousands of Visayan tarictic hornbills (Penelopides panini) thrive in three protected areas on Negros. A 2000 survey by the IUCN estimated that Negros and neighboring Panay Island had a combined tarictic hornbill population of 1,800. But this new study puts the tarictic population of Negros alone at 3,584. “The last population estimate of the Visayan Tarictic hornbill was way back in the year 2000 for Panay,” Paguntalan tells Mongabay. “This is the first time that a population estimate for Negros was conducted. We also have for the first time, population estimated for each PA [protected area] in Negros.” Philippine hornbills are among the most threatened birds in the world. Of the 11 recognized hornbill species in the Philippines, nine are threatened by habitat loss, which heightens competition between mature birds for nesting trees; and hunting for sport and poaching for the illegal wildlife trade. The Visayan tarictic hornbill is classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List, while the Philippines’ environment department has bumped it up to critically endangered on the national red list. Endemic to a handful of islands scattered around the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

