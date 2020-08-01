Nasa SpaceX crew return: Astronauts set for ocean splashdown

From BBC

US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have undocked their Dragon Endeavour capsule from the space station to begin their return to Earth.

The pair are expected to splash down off the coast of Florida just after 14:40 local time (19:40 BST) on Sunday.

A successful landing would mean America once again has a fully serviceable, fully certified means of getting its own people into orbit and back.

This capability was lost when the country retired its shuttles in 2011.

Astronauts begin historic mission on private craft What is the SpaceX Crew Dragon?

The US space agency Nasa and its commercial partner, SpaceX, have chosen a splashdown location well away from Hurricane Isaias, which looks as though it will track up the eastern coast of Florida.

Waiting recovery vessels are therefore being directed to the Gulf of Mexico, to waters off Pensacola and Panama City, in western Florida.

Mission controllers are following strict guidelines on permissible wind and wave conditions, and will study the latest forecasts before giving a final “go” for re-entry.

When that happens, Hurley’s and Behnken’s capsule will light its thrusters to begin the drop out of orbit.

It’s a high-speed descent, initially at several kilometres per second, and will see Endeavour experience heating of up 2,000C on its shielded underside as it pushes down through the atmosphere.

Two sets of parachutes are programmed to deploy – a drogue system at about 5,500m (18,000ft) in altitude when the capsule is still moving at approximately 560km/h; and then four main chutes, at 1,800m in height, which should gently deposit the vehicle on the ocean surface.

As is always the case with a re-entry, there will be a few minutes of radio silence as hot gases (plasma) temporarily envelop the craft.

It’s 45 years since the last US crewed capsule made an ocean splashdown. That was