Coronavirus: Sewage testing for Covid-19 begins in England

From BBC

Sewage testing is being conducted across England in a bid to develop wastewater-based Covid-19 surveillance.

Scientists discovered early in the pandemic that infected people “shed” the virus in their faeces.

Further research concluded that wastewater sampling could provide a signal of a coronavirus outbreak up to a week earlier than medical testing.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says this has begun at 44 wastewater treatment sites.

A Defra spokesperson said the government was working with scientists, water companies and the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They would “monitor for fragments of coronavirus genetic material”.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “The aim of this new research is to give us a head start on where new outbreaks are likely to occur.

“Sampling is being carried out to further test the effectiveness of this new science. Research remains at an early stage and we are still refining our methods.”

Dr Andrew Singer from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology is one of the lead scientists on a UK project to develop a standardised test to “count” the amount of genetic material from the coronavirus in a wastewater sample.

He told BBC News: “We would like to have confidence in saying that when we have an increase in virus numbers in the sewage from week to week, there are higher number of coronavirus cases.

“That means we will be able to look for trends…. to see if the release from lockdown maintains infection levels or are things moving in the wrong direction.”

Prof Davey Jones from Bangor University has been working with sewage treatment companies for five months – monitoring wastewater in some communities in Wales.

“All the evidence suggests that we can potentially see a signal in wastewater before we see a spike in infections in the community,” he told