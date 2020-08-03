Deaths of Yanomami babies from COVID-19 bring anguish to mothers

The recent deaths of four Indigenous Yanomami babies and subsequent disappearance of their bodies from a hospital in Brazil have revealed yet another hardship in the way the coronavirus pandemic has impacted Indigenous communities. Three of the bodies were buried in a cemetery in the city of Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima state. All three died with suspected COVID-19 infection. The fourth baby also died but tested negative for the virus and was not buried. That means the body will almost certainly be sent back to the Yanomami indigenous reserve. The case, centering on the forced separation of the children from their mothers, has sparked anguish, especially the notion that a mother could ever be at peace when the body of her child was missing. For the Yanomami, the pain is even greater. One of the mothers, from the Sanöma subgroup of the Yanomami, sent a message in her native tongue to the journalist who broke the story for the newspaper El País in late June. She wrote: “I suffered to have this child. And I’m suffering now. My people are suffering. I need to bring my son’s body to the village. I can’t go back without my son’s body.” According to Moreno Saraiva, an anthropologist from the Socioenvironmental Institute (ISA), an organization based in São Paulo, funeral rituals have an essential role in Yanomami culture. “The body is always cremated and the ritual can take years to complete. Only then can that person move on to the other…This article was originally published on Mongabay

