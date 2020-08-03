Say hello to Madagascar’s newest mouse lemur, a pint-sized primate

When searching for mouse lemurs in Madagascar’s forests, scientists seek out their gleaming eyes in the dark. Their eyes are large for an animal about the size of a fist and no heavier than a tennis ball. Mouse lemurs are shy and nocturnal, and unlike in the movie named for the island, they’re generally not boisterous dancers who like to “move it.” Now, a new species of mouse lemur, considered the tiniest primates in the world, has revealed itself to scientists: Microcebus jonahi. Ute Radespiel at the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover in Germany has studied these elusive creatures for 25 years. A team led by her and Dominik Schüßler at the University of Hildesheim named the lemur for prominent Malagasy primatologist Jonah Ratsimbazafy, who has dedicated his life to studying and protecting Madagascar’s endemic lemurs. Malagasy primatologist Jonah Ratsimbazafy. Image courtesy: Jonah Ratsimbazafy. Keeping lemurs, all 108 known species of them, from the abyss of extinction is a mammoth undertaking. Almost all lemurs are at risk of dying out, and a third are already critically endangered, according to the IUCN. A cousin of the newly discovered M. jonahi — Madame Berthe’s mouse lemur (M. berthae), the world’s smallest primate — is one step away from extinction. M.jonahi may be staring at the same fate. “Although the Jonah’s mouse lemur has only just been scientifically described, it is unfortunately already in danger of extinction,” Radespiel said. It’s a worry echoed by other scientists who fear some of Madagascar’s unique flora and fauna will…This article was originally published on Mongabay

