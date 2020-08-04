Facial recognition tech for chimps looks to bust online ape trafficking

The global spread of social media has created unparalleled opportunities for wildlife traffickers to advertise their illicit wares to potential buyers around the world. Traffickers can use platforms like Facebook or Instagram not only to post pictures of animals for sale, but also to expand their networks thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven algorithms that suggest friends and groups. Social media, and AI, can also be valuable tools for conservationists and law enforcement. Networks of algorithms trained to spot patterns can mine data, identify objects, or even spot signs of sex trafficking and other crimes in images. One of the best-known, and most controversial uses of the technology is facial recognition, in which programs use biometric markers to identify people in digital images. In conservation, AI can be used to identify land-use change, or even individual animals based on unique markings on their bodies. In animals like chimpanzees, our closest living relatives, AI is proving effective in identifying and tracking individuals’ faces. Via her project ChimpFace, Allie Russo, a conservationist with a background in data analysis, is striving to harness the power of AI in the fight against ape trafficking. Their wide-eyed and playful appearance puts baby chimpanzees in high demand on the illegal wildlife trafficking circuit. But the trade exacts a cruel price on wild populations, with multiple apes dying for each juvenile that makes it to a buyer alive. Image by Tambako The Jaguar via Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0). According to the United Nations’ Great Apes Survival Partnership (GRASP),…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay