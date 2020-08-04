Helping the poor can protect forests too, Indonesian welfare program shows

JAKARTA — Lifting people out of poverty in Indonesia has also helped slow the country’s rate of deforestation, a new study finds. The study looked for links between deforestation data and a government poverty-alleviation program launched in 2007 and known as PKH — at the time the biggest of its kind in the world. “If we look at the countries with vast rainforests, they’re developing or middle-income countries. Just based on that, the correlation is very clear,” Rhita Simorangkir, a researcher at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and one of the authors of the study published in Science Advances, told Mongabay. “We already know the correlation, but we wanted to find the direction of the causation. We do not have enough evidence whether if we alleviated poverty, it had a negative impact [on the forest] or not. “So this is an ideal setting for us researchers to see the effect of a poverty alleviation program on the environment”, she added. Nearly 10% of Indonesia’s population lives below the poverty line. Under the PKH program, eligible households receive cash by taking specific health- or education-related actions, a concept known as conditional cash transfers. The program was launched during the same period that Indonesia’s carbon-rich rainforests were disappearing at an alarming rate to make way for oil palm plantations and other monocrops. The country lost more than 6 million hectares (15 million acres) of natural forest between 2000 and 2012; by the end of that period, Indonesia’s annual deforestation rate had…This article was originally published on Mongabay

