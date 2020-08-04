In Bogotá, communities weave an unlikely wetland success story

BOGOTA — The first time biologist Luis Jorge Vargas visited the Conejera wetlands in 1993 it was as an undergraduate doing research. He said he and his fellow classmates remained “a little bit removed” when they first saw armed guards escorting dump trucks discarding waste into the site. But when he saw the guards beating women who were defending the wetlands, the vivid injustice of the moment hit him like a ton of bricks. “We as students had to get out of that privileged box of the researcher who doesn’t get involved in anything and we managed to face those guys,” he recalled in an interview with Mongabay. Shortly after that, the neighborhood of Suba Compartir formed the Conejera Wetland Foundation and the small group of biologists grew into a formal partnership with Javeriana University. The foundation would ultimately save the wetlands, rack up prizes and international recognition, and define an urban conservation strategy for a generation that would come to depend on collaboration between community leaders and academics. At that time, as part of the city’s late 20th-century urbanization boom, many of the city’s wetlands were cleared to make way for developments while others like Conejera were filled in with construction debris and wastewater. By 1990, about 90% of the city’s original wetlands were gone. And the remote neighborhood of Suba Compartir, which borders the northwestern limits of Colombia’s capital, Bogotá, seemed destined for the fate of many urban wetlands, as hundreds of dump trucks filled the region with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay