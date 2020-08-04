In California, forest fires spark a babel of birdsong, study shows

In the bird world, singing is the way to win a partner or scare off a rival. Whether in love or in war, these sounds convey important messages for a species’ survival. In California, a group of researchers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife recorded the songs of the species known as the hermit warbler (Setophaga occidentalis) and created the first descriptions and mapping of sounds. Each individual learns the species’ song by imitation, which can cause distinct groups to have cultural variations, much like the regional accents and expressions that human beings have. The songs were divided into 35 “dialects.” In 2019, scientists returned to 10 areas that had been studied and analyzed the impacts caused by forest fires. Unlike in the Amazon, where fires are the result of environmental crimes, in California they’re part of the ecosystem’s life cycle, a natural mechanism for renewing the forests. As such, changes in birds’ songs do not necessarily represent anything bad. However, with the interference of climate change and human occupation, large-scale fires, such as those in California in the summer of 2018, the most destructive in history, do generate negative impacts. With data collected since 2009, the American researchers found that the diversity of sounds increased in areas that had been affected by forest fires. The results showed that three factors impacted the songs: the fires; the massive effect of bird dispersion, which makes room for individuals from other groups to insert their dialects; and the time interval. Between…This article was originally published on Mongabay

