Podcast: From parks to payments, which conservation strategies work best?

This is the 100th episode of the Mongabay Newscast! We revisit Mongabay’s groundbreaking Conservation Effectiveness reporting project in order to see what developments there have been since we did the initial reporting three years ago. Listen here: That’s right, this is the 100th episode of the Mongabay Newscast, which we launched all the way back in September of 2016 (you can check out all episodes here). Just like our parent site Mongabay.com, our chief goal with this podcast has always been to report on what works and what doesn’t in conservation. However, to discern how successful conservation strategies are at achieving their goals we need data and research that allow us to evaluate their impacts. And as it turns out, impact evaluations have not traditionally been built into conservation interventions deployed around the world. But that is perhaps starting to change, as we’ll see. In 2017, Mongabay launched the Conservation Effectiveness project to look at the body of evidence for how well a variety of conservation interventions work, including protected areas, forest certification, payments for ecosystem services (PES), community-based forest management, and more. The Conservation Effectiveness project was a collaboration between myself, former Mongabay staff writer Shreya Dasgupta, and tropical forest ecologist Dr. Zuzana Burivalova. Shreya and I did the reporting, and Zuzana did the research into the body of evidence for conservation impacts. We found that, for all of the interventions we looked at, there was not an abundance of research on their effectiveness, and many of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay