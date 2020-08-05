Brazil end runs environmental laws via huge surge in executive acts: Study

Environment Minister Ricardo Salles (left) in a July 28 meeting with Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina (center) and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes (second from right). Of the 195 environmental-related infralegal acts published by the government between March and May of this year, 112 came from the three ministries. Image found on Twitter. The Bolsonaro government, and especially its Environment Ministry (MMA), has made intense use of infralegal acts — end runs around Brazil’s rule of law, bypassing Congress — as a strategy to dismantle the nation’s environmental protections during the period when the COVID-19 pandemic escalated, according to a survey carried out by Instituto Talanoa, a civil society think tank, in partnership with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. Between March and May of this year, the Presidency of the Republic and several ministries published 195 acts (ordinances, normative instructions, decrees and other measures) in the nation’s Official Gazette that have a direct or indirect connection with the country’s environmental policy, repeatedly undermining it, according to Talanoa’s analysts. In the same months of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic provided any cover — the government issued only 16 such measures. That represents more than a twelvefold increase. It was also during the same period in 2020, as the pandemic killed record numbers of Brazilians, that on April 22, Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, in a meeting with President Bolsonaro and other ministers, made his purpose clear: We need to make an effort while we are at this moment of tranquility in the aspect of press…This article was originally published on Mongabay

