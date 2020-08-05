New land snail species discovered in Hawaii offers ‘gem of hope’

In the Wai‘anae Mountains, a range on the western side of O‘ahu, Hawaii, a group of scientists were surveying the land for tiny, terrestrial snails when they came across something unexpected. “There was a tiny snail that we knew its distribution [to be in] the eastern mountains, so having it on the western mountain was like, ‘Okay. Either it’s a new species, or it got transported somehow from its original range,’” Norine Yeung, one of the scientists conducting the surveys and a researcher at the University of Hawaii and the Bishop Museum, told Mongabay. Auriculella gagneorum. Image by Norine Yeung. The snail was candy-striped and about half a centimeter (a fifth of an inch) long, and it looked almost identical to another species: Auriculella perpusilla. But when the scientists took the snail back to the lab to conduct a thorough examination of it, they realized it was a different species altogether. But this wasn’t the first time scientists had stumbled upon this particular snail. When Yeung and her colleagues scoured records in the Bishop Museum, dating back to the 1940s, they found that the snail had already been documented. “The researchers at Bishop Museum already noted it as a possible new species,” Yeung said. “So they knew about it, but didn’t get a chance to be able to publish it and to report it to the world. It’s been a secret that’s been locked up in the collection.” Auriculella gagneorum. The light brown snail is a juvenile. Image by Norine…This article was originally published on Mongabay

