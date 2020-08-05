Understaffed and under threat: Paraguay’s park rangers pay the ultimate price

This story is a collaboration between La Nación and Mongabay Latam. It is the fourth installment of a five-part series on illegal deforestation for marijuana production in eastern Paraguay. Read the first, second, third and fourth parts. SAN JOSÉ CRISTAL, Paraguay — On February 17, 2013, park ranger Bruno Chevugi was shot and killed in Paraguay’s Mbaracayú Natural Reserve. Chevugi was with other rangers performing their daily monitoring duties when assailants opened fire on the group. His body was found two days later in the Jejuimi River. Investigations to determine who murdered Chevugi have been unsuccessful. Five years later on August 18, 2018, rangers Rumildo Toledo and Artemio Villalba were shot and killed inside Tapytá Natural Reserve. On March 4, brothers Braulio, Robert and Arnaldo Alcaráz González were arrested and charged with their murder. The brothers have alleged links to poaching and drug trafficking; the investigation of the case is ongoing. These killings have reverberated throughout eastern Paraguay’s protected areas, which are beset by deforestation due in part to an expanding illicit marijuana industry. The rangers tasked with their protection say they routinely encounter hostile criminal groups when on patrol – and worry they may have to choose between doing their jobs or keeping their lives. An impossible situation “Last Friday, right on this path, we were approached,” said a park ranger from San Rafael Proposed National Reserve (also known as San Rafael National Park). “There were about eight people. They were tough-looking men and were known to us. I was with my…This article was originally published on Mongabay

