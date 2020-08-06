Fires in the Pantanal: ‘We are facing a scenario now that is catastrophic’

A canopy of thick smoke blanketed a vast patch of Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands, stretching as far as the eye could see. Underneath, flames were engulfing the yellowed grasslands of the Pantanal Matogrossense National Park, parched by weeks of drought. Fed by gusty winds, the fire had already been burning for days and showed no signs of slowing. The blaze, filmed by firefighters flying overhead on July 23, was still raging as recently as last week, according to two enforcement sources. So far, it has consumed some 40,000 hectares. In the seven days between July 27 and August 3, satellites from the U.S. space agency NASA recorded more than 20,000 fire alerts in the Brazilian Pantanal. With little access into the area, state and federal forces have struggled to stop the advance of the flames. Together with hundreds of other fires, some 1.2 million hectares of land across the Pantanal has been lost. Satellite data show several areas of fire activity in June, July and into August. As of at least July 30, fires were burning just a few kilometers away from Pantanal Matogrossense National Park. Source: NASA FIRMS. “VIIRS Active Fires.” Accessed through Global Forest Watch on 06/05/2020. “In recent days, we have noticed a really strong intensification of the fires,” said Júlio César Sampaio, coordinator of the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) Pantanal Program, in an interview in late July. “But the truth is that the fires have been happening in Pantanal since the beginning of the year, the situation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay