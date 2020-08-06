How do we save charisma-challenged species? Start with a story

This is part 2 of a series written by Mongabay columnist Jeremy Hance. Part 1 is here. Let’s be honest: you’ve probably never heard of the Colombian dwarf gecko (Lepidoblepharis miyatai). That’s OK, I hadn’t either until I researched this story. But you should hear of it now: it’s so small it could fit on two sugar cubes with only its tail dangling over. It’s only found in a small section of dry forest in Colombia. And also, according to Liliana Saboya Acosta, a fellow for the Zoological Society of London’s (ZSL) EDGE program, it has a “very cute face.” Acosta says the minuscule gecko “looks grumpy … because it has small scales on the top of its eyes and gives this impression that is always mad.” Tiny, cute, grumpy: this makes for an appealing image. There’s even more to the story, though. After it was first described in 1985 the grumpy gecko vanished. Many thought it extinct. That is, until conservationists rediscovered it in 2013 in a location 100 kilometers (60 miles) from where it was initially described. The species belongs to a genus of dwarf geckos, Lepidoblepharis, that are believed to have separated from all living reptiles 70 million years ago. This is what makes the species such a good candidate for the Zoological Society of London’s EDGE program, which stands for Evolutionary Distinct and Globally Endangered and focuses on the unusual and imperiled. The grumpy gecko, or more commonly known as the Colombian dwarf gecko is on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

