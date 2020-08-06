Indonesian fishers who fought off tin miners prepare to battle all over again

BANGKA BELITUNG, Indonesia — Fishers in Sumatra have joined forces in opposition to a government plan to allow coastal mining that they say will destroy their fisheries. The government of Bangka Belitung province, a group of islands off the southeastern coast of Sumatra, recently approved a zoning plan that designates the southern subdistrict of Toboali as open to tourism, capture fisheries, and tin mining. “How could tourism and fisheries stand together in one area with tin mining?” Joni Juhri, chief of the Batu Perahu Fishers Association, told Mongabay in late July. “It’d be a sore sight if a tourist site had tin mining as a view. In addition, imagine the impacts to the fishers. We’ve opposed this for a long time.” A banner put up by fishers declares their opposition to the zoning plan that will allow tin mining in the coastal subdistrict of Toboali. Image by Nopri Ismi/Mongabay Indonesia. Coastal mining is a top threat to fisheries in Bangka Belitung Islands province. Image by Nopri Ismi/Mongabay Indonesia. Mining for tin has long been the leading industry in Bangka Belitung province, which produces 90% of Indonesia’s tin. (The company that would go on to become BHP Billiton, the world’s second-biggest miner, started out mining tin in Belitung and was named after it.) The province is a key hub in the global trade of tin, which is used in alloys, conductors and, recently, as solder in consumer electronics, such as smartphones. But the mining has proven deadly to the workers and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

