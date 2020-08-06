Industry releases first standard to improve safety of mine waste storage

Spurred by a deadly Brazilian dam disaster in early 2019, a partnership between the U.N. and industry leaders has released new guidance on managing mining waste. Released Aug. 5, the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management is a first-of-its-kind industry initiative to establish a benchmark for the safe disposal of mine waste, called tailings. Metal concentrations are often only a small fraction of ore, and mines can produce tailings that are orders of magnitude greater in volume than the metals they target. The most common way to manage tailings is to store them behind dams, and these have proven vulnerable to occasional but catastrophic failures. The new standard “strives to achieve … zero harm to people and the environment with zero tolerance for human fatality,” according to its preamble. It strengthens current practices in tailings management by encouraging the industry to publicly monitor its tailings dams, to prepare for potential disasters and recovery with local communities, and to support the creation of an independent review body. Additionally, companies should employ a tailings engineer who is accountable for the integrity of dams. “I now call on all mining companies, governments and investors to use the Standard and to continue to work together to improve the safety of tailings facilities globally,” Bruno Oberle said in a press release announcing the standard. Oberle chairs the Global Tailings Review, the body that released the standard. The Global Tailings Review was convened by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the industry association International Council on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

