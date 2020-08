The Allegheny County Health Department will conduct air monitoring near a Swissvale glass factory for cancer causing heavy metals over the next year. The county has placed an air monitor near Kopp Glass, which makes high-end glass for aviation, traffic lights and industry. The study comes as the department is stepping up regulations on the […]

The post Allegheny County to study toxic air emissions from glass plant in Swissvale appeared first on The Allegheny Front.