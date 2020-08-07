Amazon rainforest the size of Sao Paulo cleared in July in Brazil

An area of rainforest larger than the city of São Paulo was cleared during the month of July, bringing deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon to 9,205 square kilometers over the past 12 months, 34% higher than a year ago, according to official government data released today by Brazil’s National Space Research Institute INPE. The news comes as the region moves into its peak deforestation and fire season, which typically runs through September. INPE’s satellite-based deforestation alert system — called DETER — registered 1,654 square kilometers of forest clearing last month, a decline from the 2,255 square kilometers detected the same month a year ago. Still, forest loss in the region puts the 2019/2020 deforestation year, which runs from August 1 to July 31, to be the highest since at least 2007. INPE is expected to release the preliminary 2019/2020 estimate, which is based on analysis of higher resolution data using a system called PRODES, in October or November. The sharp year-over-year rise in deforestation was confirmed by Imazon, a Brazilian NGO that independently monitors forest loss in the region, which found a 29% increase via its “SAD” system. Like INPE, Imazon also registered a drop in deforestation in the month of July compared with a year ago, but Carlos Souza, a senior researcher at the Imazon, said the small month-over-month decline probably wasn’t a sign that the situation in the Amazon is improving. “According to our SAD monitoring system, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon closed the 12 month season with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

