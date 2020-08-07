Coronavirus severely restricts Antarctic science

From BBC

The British Antarctic Survey is scaling back its research in the polar south because of coronavirus.

Only essential teams will head back to the continent as it emerges from winter and virtually all science in the deep field has been postponed for a year.

This includes all work on the huge, and rapidly melting, Thwaites Glacier, which has been the focus of a major joint study with the Americans.

BAS says it doesn’t have the capacity to treat people if they get sick.

And in consultation with international partners this past week, very strict procedures will now be put in place to keep the virus out of Antarctica.

“No nation has the medical facilities to deal with people who are seriously ill,” explained BAS director Prof Dame Jane Francis.

“Everybody is taking very strong precautionary measures to make sure that any activity in Antarctica this year is as safe as possible,” she told BBC News.

The key logistical challenge is the uncertainty surrounding air routes.

Many of those who go to Antarctica each austral summer season do so by travelling on a plane to one of the main gateways – in South Africa, Australia/New Zealand and Chile – where they then make the hop across the Southern Ocean, either on a connecting flight or on a ship.

But with air corridors so severely disrupted at the moment, the gateways aren’t functioning as they should.

UK scientists and technicians, and their supplies, will therefore travel direct from Britain to Antarctica on the Royal Research Ship James Clark Ross.

It’s possible some sort of air connection could eventually be established via the Falklands with a refuelling stop on Ascension Island – but this is not Plan A.

With the limitations these arrangements impose, BAS has no alternative but to suspend the vast majority of its deep-field projects which send researchers