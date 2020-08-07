Deforestation in the Amazon is drying up the rest of Brazil: Report

In northeastern Brazil’s biggest reservoir, Sobradinho, the water level reached the lowest point in almost 40 years of the dam’s existence. Image by Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil. Over the past two years, drought has severely affected much of Brazil. According to a bulletin from the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts on Natural Disasters (Cemaden), an agency of the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications, rainfall has been below historical averages in the center-west, south and part of the southeast regions of the country, including in the state of São Paulo. The phenomenon became more evident in 2012. “Severe drought started in the northeast and lasted almost seven years,” says Cemaden researcher Adriana Cuartas. “Then, in 2014, water supply was in critical conditions in the Greater São Paulo area. Now the focus of concerns turns to the south, where rainfall has been below average for almost two years.” Scientist Antônio Donato Nobre, author of the report “The Future Climate of Amazonia,” is emphatic: “South America is drying up as a result of the combined effects of deforestation and climate change.” The SPI or standardized precipitation index is used to monitor rainfall. The maps show precipitation well below average over the past 12, 18 and 24 months. Negative values indicate drought. Image courtesy of Cemaden. Low precipitation has an immediate impact on agriculture. The next affected are water supply and power generation. Water levels in the reservoirs of several dams have been low, including Itaipu, the world’s second-largest hydroelectric power…This article was originally published on Mongabay

