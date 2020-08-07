Fires in Argentina’s Paraná Delta are burning ‘out of control’

Argentina’s Paraná Delta is on fire, and conservationists are sounding the alarm, warning that this major ecosystem could be devastated beyond repair. The delta system, which spans 19,300 square kilometers (7,450 square miles) in eastern Argentina, is an intricate network of islands, streams, lagoons, marshlands, grasslands and forests, that crisscross the Paraná River, the second-largest tributary in South America. The region, which runs through Argentina’s Entre Rios province, hosts an abundance of wildlife species, including 50 mammals, 260 birds, 200 fish, 37 reptiles and 27 amphibians. The Paraná Delta also plays an important role in regulating water and sequestering carbon, according to experts. While scientists believe that fire has occurred naturally in the Paraná Delta in the past, most fires in the region are deliberately ignited by people. This year is no exception. “The burning of herbaceous wetlands is a usual management practice in the Paraná River floodplain and in the Delta,” Patricia Kandus, an ecologist and professor at the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Buenos Aires, told Mongabay in an emailed statement. “However, burning practices are not allowed without permissions and most intentional fires are usually not declared by the farmers.” Satellite data show heavy fire activity in Argentina’s Paraná Delta. Source: NASA VIIRS visualized on Global Forest Watch. In recent months, the fires have gotten “quite out of control” due to unusually high temperatures, regional drought conditions and the lack of rainfall, Kandus said. “[There’s] a risk of devastation of the ecosystems, exceeding any level of resilience…This article was originally published on Mongabay

