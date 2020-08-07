For the Philippines’ Mangyans, COVID-19 extends a long history of discrimination

MINDORO, Philippines — On May 12, the Philippine island of Mindoro reported its first confirmed case of a tribal resident being infected with COVID-19. The patient, a 4-year-old Indigenous Mangyan child with no travel history, was taken to a government hospital in the city of Calapan. The child had difficulty breathing. In addition to tuberculosis and severe malnutrition, he suffered a persistent fever over the course of more than a month. While he later recovered, and his family didn’t show any symptoms of the virus, the case has highlighted the threat of the coronavirus spreading among the island’s Indigenous tribes, who are already vulnerable to preventable and treatable diseases. Over the centuries, the Mangyans, a group of eight tribal communities on Mindoro, have suffered dispossession, displacement and cultural degradation, which has impacted their access to health services. It’s a problem common to Indigenous communities around the world, with the United Nations warning that their poorer access to health care compared to non-indigenous populations can have grave consequences for the outcome of the fight against COVID-19. In a 2012 report for the U.N.’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Jacqueline K. Cariño from the Indigenous rights group Cordillera People’s Alliance notes high rates of poor nutrition among Mangyan children. Malaria and tuberculosis are also prevalent among these communities. The Philippine Department of Health says tribe members suffer from common illnesses such as diarrhea, skin diseases, vector-borne and infectious diseases, as well as complications from unsafe birthing practices. Even before the coronavirus…This article was originally published on Mongabay

