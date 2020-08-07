In Colombia, a protected park is buffeted by social, environmental conflicts

Between the departments of Boyacá and Santander in Colombia is one of the last remnants of tropical rainforest of the Middle Magdalena Valley. The Serranía de Las Quinchas is so environmentally important that on Dec. 16, 2008, the environmental authority responsible for much of the area decided to declare it a regional natural park. Las Quinchas is also an Important Area for Bird Conservation (AICA), a significant carbon sink and a biodiversity hotspot. According to data from monitoring agency Corpoboyacá, it is home to 22 species of mammals, four species of amphibians, 18 species of reptiles and 92 species of flora. It is also habitat for several bird species endemic to Colombia, including the blue-billed curassow (Crax alberti), which is listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List. Others that are not endemic but are endangered, such as the military macaw (Ara militaris), in the vulnerable category, and the wattled guan (Aburria aburri), considered nearly threatened, also live there. Despite its diversity, this protected area continues to experience serious social and environmental conflicts. Before the creation of the park, people were living there. Many of their activities were banned overnight, but productive alternatives were not provided with the same sense of urgency. Moreover, Las Quinchas is intersected by oil and gas pipelines; there are still small areas of illicit crops; a battle is being waged against illegal logging; and the majority of campesinos (small-scale farmers) have not been able to gain titles to their land, which, by law, they…This article was originally published on Mongabay

