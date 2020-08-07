Probe begins into alleged deforestation by Olam, ‘world’s largest farmer’

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is carrying out an investigation into whether Singapore-based agribusiness giant Olam deforested more than 25,000 hectares (62,000 acres), in contravention of sustainability criteria it had signed up to, in order to develop oil palm plantations in Gabon. A complaint that Olam breached FSC rules was first filed in 2016 by the campaign group Mighty Earth on the back of a report it published in December that year. Olam is bound to FSC regulations because it owns the forestry company Congolaise Industrielle des Bois (CIB). CIB manages 1.3 million hectares (3.2 million acres) of FSC-certified concessions, with a further 800,000 ha (2 million acres) undergoing certification, in the Republic of Congo. Its oil palm plantations in neighboring Gabon are a joint venture with the Gabonese government, with Olam owning a 60% share. The dispute centers on whether the land cleared for the plantations should have been classified as high carbon stock (HCS) forest, as Mighty Earth claims, or, as Olam has told Mongabay, “highly logged and degraded secondary forest.” A second investigation into a similar issue relating to Olam’s rubber plantations will be carried out separately by the FSC. Oil palm fruit. Image by Dave Barce via Wikicommons (CC BY-SA 4.0) “The bottom line is that Olam cleared nearly 40,000 hectares (100,000 acres) of Gabonese rainforest to make way for vast oil-palm and rubber plantations in Gabon,” Mighty Earth senior campaign director Etelle Higonnet said in a statement. “This undoubtedly violated FSC standards.” Olam’s group head…This article was originally published on Mongabay

