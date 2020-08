An alleged bribery scandal at the highest levels of Ohio politics produced a clean air bill that benefitted nuclear and coal plants over wind and solar energy. Plus, how important are environmental issues for voters as they head to the polls in November? And a one-of-a-kind prairie habitat in Pennsylvania is home to an endangered rattlesnake and a lot of wildflowers.

